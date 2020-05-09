COVID crisis not stopping Napa's plans for new jail

The reentry facility is to prepare low-risk inmates for a return to normal life. Inmates will receive classes and counseling designed to help keep them from reoffending. Some inmates wearing location monitors will be able to leave at times for jobs.

But now the COVID-19 pandemic has put a new spin on when the reentry facility can be up-and-running, even when the building is finished.

During the crisis, the jail has reduced its inmate population to create social distancing opportunities, county Department of Corrections Director Dina Jose said. Inmates who might have been considered for the reentry program are no longer in custody.

“Therefore, staff and I will have a meeting to discuss what the operational plan should look like and our strategy to occupy the facility in the midst of a pandemic,” Jose said in an email.

The existing, 264-bed downtown Napa County jail was built in 1976 and expanded in 1989. County officials have long said it is too small and ill-designed for today’s needs, given higher levels of violent offenders and inmates with mental health issues.

Supervisors have also long talked about a having a companion reentry facility to try to reduce recidivism. The county learned it would receive a $13.4 million state grant for the project in 2013.

