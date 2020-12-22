COVID impact on Napa County likely to worsen before it gets better

The health impacts of COVID-19 on Napa County residents are greater now than at any time since the virus arrived nine months ago and are likely to grow worse in coming weeks.

That was the assessment by Dr. Karen Relucio, the county public health officer, on Tuesday, when Napa reported 156 new COVID cases and two additional deaths. This was a record number of new cases for a Tuesday. Last Tuesday had set a record with 136 cases.

So far this month, the county has reported more than 1,500 cases, nearly a third of all the cases since March, and eight deaths.

Napa County is hitting new peaks on the eve of the Christmas and New Years holidays, which are likely to push COVID-19 cases even higher, Relucio said.

Relucio said she also sees reasons for optimism. Because of intense media coverage of the pandemic and the state's new stay-home order for Napa and the Bay Area, more people are modifying their behaviors to reduce the likelihood of virus transmission, she said in an interview.

"I'm just getting the sense that people are maybe making decisions not to do an extra activity because cases are so high," she said.