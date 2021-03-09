COVID-related deaths dropping in Napa County

The number of new COVID-19 cases has dropped dramatically over the past month, and now COVID-related deaths are following the same pattern.

Napa County reported 14 new cases on Tuesday, but no deaths. This was the fifth day in a row without a reported fatality.

This is a major decline since January when there were 25 deaths — nearly one a day — and February with 15 deaths — one every other day.

Since last March, there have been 75 fatalities linked to COVID-19. The average age is 76, with 57% male, 43% female. Forty-seven percent of deaths have been non-Hispanic whites, 33% Hispanic/Latinx.

Broken down by age: 19% of deaths have been under 65 years, 25% 65 to 74, 25% 75 to 84 and 31% 85 and older.

Local hospitals reported treating eight COVID patients on Tuesday, a two-thirds reduction from a month ago. Hospitals said 41% of Intensive Care beds were available, the highest percentage in several months.

The number of COVID vaccinations administered to people who live or work in Napa County rose by 126 from Monday's reported total to 59,497 vaccinations.