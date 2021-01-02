COVID-related fallout and a tragic homicide top American Canyon's 2020 news year

“At first I tried to remember all the specific events that had been canceled, and then I realized they had all been canceled or rescheduled,” he said at the time. “Basically, anything you thought was going to happen was canceled.”

But, city officials were already brainstorming to find ways to do what they do under the new circumstances, and in some cases, finding unexpected silver linings, he said.

“City staff is doing as much as they can. Figuring out how to do the most online or by phone, and that’s good for safety and efficiency purposes,” Joseph said then. “Working from home is good from an environmental/traffic point of view, and probably more people will be doing that when this is over, and that’s positive.”

By late March, American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz reported on the “eerie,” “odd time” he was noticing – with “less traffic,” on the roads, but the stores being “very busy.”

Early on there were some social distancing compliance issues causing some frustration for police, particularly with young people hanging out at parks. But those were essentially resolved within weeks.