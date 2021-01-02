COVID-related fallout and a tragic homicide top American Canyon's 2020 news year

AMERICAN CANYON — Besides the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that turned 2020 on its head internationally, American Canyon made other news this year, including an election, a tragic fatal shooting in a store parking lot, on-going debate over development along Highway 29, and new ways of making services available safely to boost community morale during unprecedented and trying times.
City Manager Jason Holley called 2020 a year for coming together while staying apart for everyone’s benefit.
“The turn of events this past year provoked an extraordinary response in American Canyon,” he said. “I am so proud of the community’s perseverance and teamwork when times are tough.”
“Our city staff, community organizations, and residents continuously rise to the occasion to care for each other and our neighbors. With promising news on the horizon, American Canyon remains well-positioned to quickly rebound next year and retains its promising future.”
When news of the pandemic was announced, city officials cancelled several events planned for March, including American Canyon Sunrise Yoga, the City’s Spring Celebration event, and the Junior Warriors Basketball Tournament, originally scheduled March 28.
On March 20, American Canyon Councilman Mark Joseph’s long-standing, semi-regular newsletter acknowledged that life had changed, at least temporarily, having fallen victim to coronavirus prevention protocols.
“At first I tried to remember all the specific events that had been canceled, and then I realized they had all been canceled or rescheduled,” he said at the time. “Basically, anything you thought was going to happen was canceled.”
But, city officials were already brainstorming to find ways to do what they do under the new circumstances, and in some cases, finding unexpected silver linings, he said.
“City staff is doing as much as they can. Figuring out how to do the most online or by phone, and that’s good for safety and efficiency purposes,” Joseph said then. “Working from home is good from an environmental/traffic point of view, and probably more people will be doing that when this is over, and that’s positive.”
By late March, American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz reported on the “eerie,” “odd time” he was noticing – with “less traffic,” on the roads, but the stores being “very busy.”
Early on there were some social distancing compliance issues causing some frustration for police, particularly with young people hanging out at parks. But those were essentially resolved within weeks.
As residents got used to the new, hopefully, temporary normal, by the 10th anniversary in June of the City’s Wetlands Trail, that area had significantly gained popularity, as it offers hikers and bikers expansive views of the Napa River and beyond.
Though no one could have predicted it a decade ago, the pandemic made this open space area even more important and more popular, Parks and Recreation Department Director Creighton Wright said at the time.
“The use of the Wetlands during the pandemic is up exponentially as residents are going there for one or more of the vital benefits it provides,” Wright said. And while it’s mostly city residents enjoying the area, the Wetlands have become something of a regional draw in recent months, he said.
Increasing the area’s usefulness, in November, 10 pieces of outdoor exercise equipment that had been in the works for a few years, were installed at Wetlands Edge Trailhead, and reportedly became an instant hit.
Working with the city’s parks foundation, the city of American Canyon installed the fitness machines for free community use.
Also in November Incumbent American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia won a decisive victory over Joseph, who retains his City Council seat for another two years. Garcia, AmCan’s first and so far only mayor since the city’s 1992 founding, was elected to the City Council in 2002 and mayor in 2006. Joseph served as American Canyon city manager for 12 years before resigning in late 2005. He was elected to the City Council in 2010
Incumbent City Councilmember Mariam Aboudamous also won reelection and newcomer and retired Richmond police detective Pierre Washington was voted into a second council seat with no incumbent running.
In April, it was reported that Laserfiche had named the city of American Canyon one of its 2020 Run Smarter® Award finalists, recognizing its use of Laserfiche technology solutions to improve its “COVID-19 Response.” The city will learn in February if it won.
In May, city officials announced approval of a plan to save some $9 million in energy expenditures, through a landmark energy reduction and resiliency initiative.
In June city officials had to impose 20 unpaid furlough days for employees, among other cost-cutting measures to balance a $68.4 million budget in the face of COVID. The furloughs and other employee concessions will reportedly save $530,000.
In July, it was announced that an Amazon distribution center, and Copart auto storage were coming to the city, and a program was launched to help struggling local restaurants weather the COVID-19 storm by helping sell one out each week.
Also in July, city officials decided to get more public opinion before making any major decisions about the future of the city’s main drag, Highway 29. Last year officials passed the Broadway District Specific Plan – much of Highway 29 within the city is known as Broadway – which is planned to include new and old development, and vacant lots transformed into a coherent, pedestrian-and-cyclist-friendly whole. The plan calls for 1,200 new apartments, townhouses and other residential units and 840,000 square feet of new commercial space on 292 acres along the highway. It also calls for persuading Caltrans to impose a 35 mph speed limit and adding landscaped medians and other such features.
Two things have happened since then. One is the city’s January lawsuit settlement with Davis-based California Clean Energy Committee, which had alleged American Canyon’s plan underestimated the magnitude of future traffic congestion. The other is the creation of the Napa Valley Transportation Authority’s latest south county Highway 29 plan.
The lawsuit settlement requires American Canyon to adopt various Highway 29 plan provisions as its own, and other changes are needed for the Broadway District Specific Plan.
The lawsuit’s stated goal is to get more people out of their cars and on buses, to decrease traffic.
Also in July, service groups like American Canyon Soroptimist, established weekly wellness check-in phone calls and goodie bag drops to isolated seniors.
By August, the Parks and Recreation Department had found ingenious ways to transition some of the city’s favorite activities to COVID-safe models. For instance, American Canyon families watched the Perseid meteor shower, as they do annually at the Wetlands, during the City’s “Smores and Meteors” event, but this time from home, with department-supplied s’mores ingredients and glow-in-the-dark Frisbees.
Dozens of vehicles lined up at the appointed time, in the Philip West Aquatic Center parking lot to pick their kits.
This was not the only instance in which city officials thought up pandemic-sensitive options for favorite events. Another was for Independence Day, one of the city’s signature events, which this year featured a virtual offering that had 687 visits, mostly by mobile users. The upside of a virtual event is that participation is not limited by geography, City spokeswoman Jen Kansanback said.
“Locally, our virtual (July 4) event page saw 236 visits from AmCan, 103 from Napa, and 72 from Vallejo,” she said. “We also had visitors from as far as Virginia, North Carolina, Oregon, and Nevada. Sweden and Canada even checked in!”
Kansanback said a “great response” was also had for the city’s 10-day virtual celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Wetlands Trails in June, and the city’s May the Fourth Be With You event reached more than 2,000 on Facebook.
In the fall, construction began at Canyon Estates, a 35-lot custom home community at the northeast corner of Silver Oak Trail and Newell Drive.
November was a busy month in American Canyon, as the Phillip West Aquatic Center won the Best of 2020 Award for its COVID-19 response and reopening plans by Aquatics International Magazine.
In December, long-awaited road improvement projects – the Devlin Road and Vine Trail Extension Project and the James Road Rehabilitation Project — commenced.
But, possibly American Canyon’s biggest story of 2020, certainly its most tragic, was the Aug. 16 shooting death of 18-year-old Nathan Gabriel Garza of Fairfield in the parking lot of the Safeway supermarket where he was working.
The 23-year-old suspect in the homicide, Christopher “Roly” Young of Martinez, was arrested shortly after the shooting.
A vigil attended by hundreds was held for Garza in the parking lot where his life was taken.
Young was arraigned at an Aug. 18 video hearing. In addition to murder, he faces six other felony counts including robbery, burglary, injury to an elder and false imprisonment in connection to what authorities say was his attempt to flee through backyards and nearby streets shortly after Garza’s slaying. Authorities say Garza was delivering groceries to customers in the parking lot just before the shooting.
Young was arrested at 2:19 p.m. in the 200 block of Wetlands Edge Road, about four blocks west of the Safeway, according to court documents.
A white Cadillac abandoned near the Safeway parking lot contained a .45-caliber gun matching the caliber of shell casings at the crime scene, and surveillance video show a man matching Young’s physical description parking the car within minutes of the shooting, the complaint states.
Hundreds of people attended a candlelight vigil for Garza, who had graduated in June from Fairfield’s Rodriguez High School.
WATCH NOW: EXPERTS SAY VACCINES SHOULD WORK AGAINST NEW VIRUS STRAIN
NAPA VALLEY REGISTER STAFF PICK THEIR TOP STORIES
A look back at 2020: Napa Valley Register staff picks their top stories of the year
Members of the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star and The Weekly Calistogan news teams look back on their most-memorable stories of 2020.
For me, the most lasting memories of 2020 will inevitably revolve around the forces that overturned what we considered "normal" life until thi…
The most memorable stories I wrote in 2020 range from sweet to sorrowful. Sweet stories included a piece about a Nutella themed hotel, a Napa …
Napa Valley Register reporter Barry Eberling share his most memorable stories of 2020.
On a Sunday in mid-March of this year, I stood watching as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the coronavirus had arrived in California - and that th…
Here's a look at The Weekly Calistogan Editor Cynthia Sweeney's top five memorable stories from 2020.
Here are five of the stories I most enjoyed telling in 2020, from the firefighters who saved St. Helena to the hard-working families who are b…
Napa Valley Register's online editor Samie Hartley shares some of her favorite stories from 2020.
From the craziest year I've ever experienced, here are five stories that I remember in particular
Is it cliche to say that 2020 has been a year like no other? Yes? Well, it's true anyway. And in my weekly column this year, I got to explore …