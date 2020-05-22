Covid wedding “paws-poned”: Napa couple makes the best of wedding delay

Wearing cowboy/western-style hats and boots, the two took whimsical photos. In some pictures, they are shown putting on gloves and hand sanitizer and wearing masks. They poured Corona beer drinks. A family member stood in as a "priest."

A close friend made a cake that looks like a roll of toilet paper. “Mr. and Mrs. Alvarez” reads a sign on the cake. “May 9, 2020” is crossed out and “Sept. 11, 2020” is written below it.

“It was COVID-19 themed with a little bit of humor,” and fun, said Arroyo.

“Obviously it’s not what we wanted but we made the best out of it.”

The couple has their fingers crossed that the Sept. 11 date will work out.

But Alvarez is afraid that date could get bumped yet again, especially if a vaccine for COVID-19 is not yet available.

“I don’t want to get my hopes up,” he said.

“If not, we’re ready for 2021 in the fall,” Arroyo said.

That church wedding ceremony will include a large party and celebration but it won’t be a legal union. Arroyo and Alvarez were legally married in a civil ceremony on Sept. 6, 2019 at Alvarez’s family’s house, witnessed by about 20 people.