CPUC places PG&E under 'enhanced oversight' for deficiencies in its use of risk modeling to inform vegetation management efforts

Already under fire for its vegetation management practices by the federal judge overseeing its criminal probation proceedings, PG&E got slammed Thursday by another one of its masters.

Citing numerous deficiencies in PG&E's wildfire mitigation efforts, the California Public Utilities Commission voted to adopt a resolution that places PG&E on Step 1 of a six step ladder of "enhanced oversight" that at Step 6 would lead to "the potential revocation of PG&E's ability to operate as a California electric utility."

The six stages of oversight were established as part of the CPUC's approval of PG&E's plan of reorganization, the mechanism by which PG&E was able to exit from its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

The "Triggering Event" that sparked the CPUC's order was a finding that PG&E has not made adequate progress in utilizing risk management tools to determine where its vegetation management efforts should be directed.

The management of trees and shrubbery throughout PG&E's extensive system of power distribution and service lines is of great importance in reducing wildfires because when high winds blow trees or vegetation onto uninsulated wires, sparks can fall to the ground and ignite the dry grasses.

