Breaking
Crane installs manufactured affordable housing units in St. Helena
ST. HELENA -- For a few hours last week, it seemed so easy to bring affordable housing to St. Helena – you just needed a big enough crane.
Four manufactured homes were installed on Wednesday, July 18 at the Turley Flats affordable housing project on Pope Street. A crane operated by Precision Crane lifted the rectangular units off flatbed trucks and placed them on top of and next to each other like so many Lego blocks.
Four more units will be delivered on July 30, for a total of eight, said Larry Kromann of Calistoga Affordable Housing, which is developing the site. The units are being stacked in a three-story configuration, with parking on the ground floor.
Silvercrest Homes built the units in a factory in Corona, California. The first four were stored in Rutherford until they were installed by hybridBuild, the construction division of the Santa Rosa-based hybridCore Homes.
A peek inside an open door revealed a finished interior complete with kitchen cabinets and appliances, doors and windows. Roofs, landings and stairs still need to be built, and at least a few of the units will need another coat of paint. The goal is to have them ready for people to move in by Oct. 1.
The crews from Precision Crane and hybridBuild made the installation look easy, but getting the project this far along hasn’t been easy at all – or cheap.
The eight-unit project is costing about $3.2 million, with loans from the city of St. Helena, Napa County and Poppy Bank and a grant from the Gasser Foundation.
Last year’s wildfires delayed construction and increased costs above the original budget of $2.9 million. Unavoidable design changes and soil contamination from leaky tanks at a nearby gas station also contributed to the higher cost.
The project was only viable in the first place thanks to vintner Larry Turley, who bought the property and sold it to Calistoga Affordable Housing for $1. The property previously contained illegal rental units that were condemned by the city for various health and safety code violations.
Installing manufactured homes is much cheaper than building them from scratch, partly because workers don’t have to be paid prevailing wage, Kromann said.