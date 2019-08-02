A section of Silverado Trail near Calistoga was closed at mid-morning Friday following a solo vehicle crash that severed a power pole, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash involving a Hyundai Elantra near Dunaweal Lane was reported around 9:05 a.m. The CHP closed Silverado Trail between Dunaweal and Larkmead lanes.
The pole fell across the back of the Hyundai trapping the driver inside, according to the CHP. Most of the lines that fell when the pole was severed are telephone and cable lines, the CHP said.
No information was available about whether anyone was injured in the crash.