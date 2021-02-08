Crash in rural Napa County sends 2 to the hospital

A Chevy Camaro carrying two 18-year-olds crashed down an 80-foot embankment on Highway 128 at Wragg Canyon Road Sunday night, the California Highway Patrol reported.
In its initial report, the CHP said the vehicle overturned and one of the occupants had to be extricated from the 11 p.m. crash.
The CHP identified the driver as Alexandra Kalis, 18, of Vallejo, who was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa by ambulance with minor injuries.
Her passenger, Andrew Simonson, 18, of Napa was taken by CHP helicopter to Kaiser Vacaville with major injuries, the CHP said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the CHP said.
