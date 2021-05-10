Crash injures motorist on Highway 29 north of Napa

A Napa woman sustained injuries Saturday afternoon when her minivan ran off Highway 29, north of Oak Knoll Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!

Georgina Bitermundt, 59, was driving northbound shortly after 4 p.m. when her Honda Odyssey left the highway, striking a tree, then a chain link fence, the CHP said.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with injuries, the CHP said.

The crash was caused by an unsafe turning movement, the CHP said.