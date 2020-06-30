Crash involving Cal Fire fire engine ties up Highway 221 in Napa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Cal Fire fire engine traveling with red lights and siren collided with a sedan at the intersection of Highway 221 and Streblow Drive Tuesday morning, tying up traffic for hours, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The incident, which occurred before noon, was expected to block southbound highway traffic into the evening rush hour, CHP Officer Marc Renspurger said.

The three Cal Fire employees on the fire engine were not injured, but a female motorist in a Camry sedan was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with major injuries, Renspurger said.

The fire engine had been coming from the Cal Fire station on Monticello Road and was headed for an out-of-county fire in Clayton, Renspurger said.

Initially the CHP closed off southbound 221 at Magnolia Drive by Napa State Hospital, then moved the closure to Imola Avenue. Southbound traffic had to detour over to Highway 29 on Imola, which created backups all day, Renspurger said.

Northbound traffic on Highway 221 was not affected, he said.

Investigators were still sorting out the crash as of late Tuesday afternoon, Renspurger said.

Napa County Sheriff's Office reported the road was open at 5:15 p.m., via a Nixle alert.

