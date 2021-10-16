 Skip to main content
Creating a 'majestical' world with puppets at Napa's Willow school
Education

Creating a 'majestical' world with puppets at Napa's Willow school

These second graders at Willow Magnet School are putting on a show — with puppets. But it's not all fun and games. They're learning both how to create art and to work together as a team. Check it out.

Diving, dipping and floating to the music, the sea creatures explored their underwater world this past week at Napa’s Willow Magnet School.

OK, so they weren’t real jellyfish, crabs and starfish, but the second graders at the north Napa school certainly imagined they were.

The performance is one part of a collaborative puppet show that the students are producing. Besides creating art, they're also learning about interdependence, said second-grade teacher Lu Kenmonth. The students must to work as a team and rely on each other to create their production, she explained.

“It’s going fabulous,” the teacher said. Working with their handmade puppets “gets kids excited about what they are studying.”

The Willow school second graders began by listening to the music that they would be working with and then drew various poses and drawings of their team animals.

Next, arts partners and puppeteers Michael and Valerie Nelson took the students' drawings and enlarged and enlarged them onto cardboard to make puppets.

The students then painted the figures and some scenery in a whimsical style using paints that glow under a black light.

With moving parts, many of the puppets require two or more persons to move them, “so we need teamwork,” explained Michael Nelson.

“In preparation for this, we have been doing exercises in class that require them to work together and support each other as small teams,” he said.

Part of the challenge will be the dozens and dozens of figures and scene pieces that we will have to keep track of and get to the right performers at the right time.

This past Thursday morning, the students got to practice their performances, learning their places and the timing of their vignettes.

“I made a dinosaur,” said second-grader Sebastian Perez-Solario. “I think it’s a T Rex, but I don’t know,” for sure.

“I’ve never been to a puppet show before,” he said, but so far, “it’s going good.”

Kaeden Rios said he made an arrowhead squid puppet. He described how his puppet works in the mini-play: “I sneak up and we go in different directions,” he explained.

Kaeden said he’s done some puppetry before when he was at Mt. George Elementary School. That Napa school closed after the 2019-20 school year.

Kaeden explained that at his old school he had made a puppet that was something like a Ninja Warrior. But he also likes his squid puppet. “It’s cool because you have to sneak around and be daring,” in his part of the play, he said.

Chloe Des Forges made a fossil for her part of the play. “I think it’s gonna turn out pretty good,” she said. “The puppets are looking good. I really like how they're colored.”

She likes puppets because they can take her to a “majestical, wonderful world.”

Annalie Rubio said puppet performances were new to her, but it’s exciting, “because we get to go on stage and I love performing. I love that we get to pick what we get to be and we get a script.”

What kind of reaction is she hoping for from those that see the puppet plays?

“I’d like them to clap,” said Annalie.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

