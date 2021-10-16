Creating a 'majestical' world with puppets at Napa's Willow school

Diving, dipping and floating to the music, the sea creatures explored their underwater world this past week at Napa’s Willow Magnet School.
OK, so they weren’t real jellyfish, crabs and starfish, but the second graders at the north Napa school certainly imagined they were.
The performance is one part of a collaborative puppet show that the students are producing. Besides creating art, they're also learning about interdependence, said second-grade teacher Lu Kenmonth. The students must to work as a team and rely on each other to create their production, she explained.
“It’s going fabulous,” the teacher said. Working with their handmade puppets “gets kids excited about what they are studying.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The Willow school second graders began by listening to the music that they would be working with and then drew various poses and drawings of their team animals.
Next, arts partners and puppeteers Michael and Valerie Nelson took the students' drawings and enlarged and enlarged them onto cardboard to make puppets.
The students then painted the figures and some scenery in a whimsical style using paints that glow under a black light.
With moving parts, many of the puppets require two or more persons to move them, “so we need teamwork,” explained Michael Nelson.
“In preparation for this, we have been doing exercises in class that require them to work together and support each other as small teams,” he said.
Part of the challenge will be the dozens and dozens of figures and scene pieces that we will have to keep track of and get to the right performers at the right time.
This past Thursday morning, the students got to practice their performances, learning their places and the timing of their vignettes.
“I made a dinosaur,” said second-grader Sebastian Perez-Solario. “I think it’s a T Rex, but I don’t know,” for sure.
“I’ve never been to a puppet show before,” he said, but so far, “it’s going good.”
Kaeden Rios said he made an arrowhead squid puppet. He described how his puppet works in the mini-play: “I sneak up and we go in different directions,” he explained.
Kaeden said he’s done some puppetry before when he was at Mt. George Elementary School. That Napa school closed after the 2019-20 school year.
Kaeden explained that at his old school he had made a puppet that was something like a Ninja Warrior. But he also likes his squid puppet. “It’s cool because you have to sneak around and be daring,” in his part of the play, he said.
Chloe Des Forges made a fossil for her part of the play. “I think it’s gonna turn out pretty good,” she said. “The puppets are looking good. I really like how they're colored.”
She likes puppets because they can take her to a “majestical, wonderful world.”
Annalie Rubio said puppet performances were new to her, but it’s exciting, “because we get to go on stage and I love performing. I love that we get to pick what we get to be and we get a script.”
What kind of reaction is she hoping for from those that see the puppet plays?
“I’d like them to clap,” said Annalie.
Photos: Napa students learn how to work together by making, using puppets
Puppet show at Napa's Willow School
Puppet show at Napa's Willow School
Puppet show at Napa's Willow School
Puppet show at Napa's Willow School
Puppet show at Napa's Willow School
Puppet show at Napa's Willow School
Puppet show at Napa's Willow School
Puppet show at Napa's Willow School
Puppet show at Napa's Willow School
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A recent event seemed like a seismic shock to old-timers in the west Vine Hill Drive neighborhood of the city of Napa — two homes there each s…
Arthur Clary retired in September He had been the Yountville postmaster for 15 years and with the United States Postal Service (USPS) for 24 y…
Napa's aging Stanly Lane trail is newly paved and looking better than ever.
Napa man inherited an unusual gift: 3,000 vintage buttons. What's next for the collection?
St. Helena educators are hoping an uptick in vandalism doesn’t escalate into something more serious as a viral craze challenges kids to cause …
You'll never guess where the Napa goats of Linda Vista ended up.
A pink princess tea cart. A pair of silver oxford shoes. A partial set of Limoges bone china plates. Such are just some of the treasures found…
Napa's historic post office lanterns get preservation update with new coverings.
The Jean-Charles Boisset Collection has added another historical property to its stable of Napa Valley landmarks.
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
One more drive-thru in the city of Napa is one too many, an environmental group is saying.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com