Creating a 'majestical' world with puppets at Napa's Willow school

“In preparation for this, we have been doing exercises in class that require them to work together and support each other as small teams,” he said.

Part of the challenge will be the dozens and dozens of figures and scene pieces that we will have to keep track of and get to the right performers at the right time.

This past Thursday morning, the students got to practice their performances, learning their places and the timing of their vignettes.

“I made a dinosaur,” said second-grader Sebastian Perez-Solario. “I think it’s a T Rex, but I don’t know,” for sure.

“I’ve never been to a puppet show before,” he said, but so far, “it’s going good.”

Kaeden Rios said he made an arrowhead squid puppet. He described how his puppet works in the mini-play: “I sneak up and we go in different directions,” he explained.

Kaeden said he’s done some puppetry before when he was at Mt. George Elementary School. That Napa school closed after the 2019-20 school year.