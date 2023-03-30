Fire was reported in the outbuilding of a winery east of Yountville on Thursday night.
Cal Fire/Napa County Fire units responded at about 7:42 p.m. to a fire report in the vicinity of Regusci Winery at 5584 Silverado Trail, according to first responder radio traffic.
In a Twitter post, Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit confirmed a commercial structure fire off the Trail. A photo shared by Cal Fire showed a firefighter working amid smoke-shrouded wine barrels.
Drivers and others in the area were asked to yield to emergency vehicles.
Further information was not immediately available.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com.