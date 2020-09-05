 Skip to main content
Crews continue to build containment lines on Hennessey Fire

Cal Fire Hennessey Fire logo

Cal Fire announced the Hennessey Fire burning in Napa County is 89% contained as of Saturday.

The fire, which began on Aug. 17, has burned 317,909 acres in Napa County. The fire spread into Colusas, Lake, Solano, Sonoma, and Yolo counties, burning a total of 375,209 acres.

The fire has destroyed 449 structures, and damaged 61 more in Napa County.

Many repopulated areas remain in an evacuation warning. Crews will continue to work to build containment lines and fire suppression repair teams remain active throughout the area.

The evacuation order for Berryessa-Knoxville Road from Eastside Road to the Napa/Lake county line remained in affect as of Saturday afternoon.

