103122-nvr-nws-cops_merged

Seven people were contact in a sting operation targeting sex buyers, the Napa Special Investigations Bureau said Saturday.

The operation took place Tuesday over five hours, according to a NSIB news release. The nature of the charges or citations was not immediately announced.

NSIB described the sting as part of a statewide effort to combat human trafficking, known as Operation Trick or Treat, and started by law enforcement agencies in the Sacramento area. The bureau said it coordinated with Napa Police, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, Solano County Sheriff’s Office and Vacaville Police.

A search of suspected online sex advertisements shortly before Tuesday’s operation turned up more than 400 listings connected to Napa and American Canyon, according to NSIB.