 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

103122-nvr-nws-cops_merged

  • Updated
  • 0

Seven people were contact in a sting operation targeting sex buyers, the Napa Special Investigations Bureau said Saturday.

The operation took place Tuesday over five hours, according to a NSIB news release. The nature of the charges or citations was not immediately announced.

NSIB described the sting as part of a statewide effort to combat human trafficking, known as Operation Trick or Treat, and started by law enforcement agencies in the Sacramento area. The bureau said it coordinated with Napa Police, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, Solano County Sheriff’s Office and Vacaville Police.

A search of suspected online sex advertisements shortly before Tuesday’s operation turned up more than 400 listings connected to Napa and American Canyon, according to NSIB.

The British arm of drone specialists 'heliguy, heliguy Lab' has unveiled a remarkable tactical dog camera that can provide police forces with a hound’s eye view of crime.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Seoul Halloween stampede: at least 151 dead, 82 injured

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News