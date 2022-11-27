112822-nvr-nws-cops_merged

Two Napa men were arrested Friday afternoon in connection with burglaries at two Upvalley homes, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 2 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 1900 block of the Oakville Grade, where surveillance cameras recorded two people breaking in with a crowbar, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Frank Walsh. Shortly afterward, a witness notified the sheriff’s office of another burglary in the 6400 block of Dry Creek Road, Walsh said.

Deputies were able to reach the second home in a few minutes, and encountered two men who had fled from the home into nearby brush, according to Walsh. The suspects, identified as 31-year-old Edgar Leonel Melgoza-Alvarado and 36-year-old Mayke Soriano-Bravo, were detained after a short foot pursuit, and were found with items that had been stolen from the Oakville Grade property, Walsh said.

Construction was underway at both of the burglarized homes, according to Walsh.

Melgoza-Alvarado and Soriano-Bravo were booked into the Napa County jail on felony allegations of burglary and criminal conspiracy, as well as probation violations.