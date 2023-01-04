 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Air gun draws police response to Napa homeless shelter; man arrested

A report of a man possessing a gun inside the Napa homeless shelter drew numerous law enforcement officers to the area, but the person turned out to be carrying only an Airsoft pistol, authorities reported.

Members of Napa Police and the Napa County Sheriff’s Office were called to the South Napa Shelter at 100 Hartle Court about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday following a report of a person with a gun, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Milat. However, when officers arrived, they learned that the man, identified as 37-year-old Reginald Deon Ryan of Napa, had only an air gun and had not brandished the device, Milat said.

Although the air pistol was not a firearm, deputies arrested Ryan for violating his parole, which Milat said included terms barring Ryan from possessing objects such as air guns. Ryan, who Milat said is not a shelter resident, was booked into the Napa County jail.

Officers briefly closed Hartle Court at the intersection with Gasser Avenue during the incident.

Police lights
