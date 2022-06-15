American Canyon couple arrested after young child hospitalized, according to police

An American Canyon couple has been arrested after their young daughter was taken to the hospital and suspected drugs were found in their home, police reported Wednesday.
Jonathan Lee Phillips, 36, and Ashley Nicole Hall, 31, were detained shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, some 16 hours after American Canyon police said they took Hall’s 17-month-old daughter to a Vallejo hospital.
Hospital employees contacted the Napa central dispatch center at 2 a.m. Monday after the girl was admitted to the hospital with a head injury and then tested positive for methamphetamine, according to American Canyon Police Chief Rick Greenberg.
Police began an investigation and obtained a search warrant for the family’s home on Joan Drive, where officers found suspected meth and drug paraphernalia, Greenberg said. Officers determined both Hall and Phillips had allowed friends to come to their home to use illegal drugs, according to Greenberg.
Hall and Phillips, whom police identified as the child’s mother and stepfather respectively, were booked into the Napa County jail on felony allegations of child endangerment and maintaining a place where controlled substances are used. They were released shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to booking records.
