 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

American Canyon High School teacher investigated on alleged sex incident

  • 0
napa county sheriff car
Courtney Teague, Register

An American Canyon High School teacher is being investigated by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office for what school district officials said is “an alleged incident of a sexual nature with a juvenile.”

Napa Valley Unified School District Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti informed district staff and parents of the situation in a message sent Thursday evening. The teacher is on administrative leave. The alleged incident didn’t occur on a school campus or during school hours, she said.

No arrests have been made, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“We take the safety and care of our students and staff very seriously,” Mucetti said in her message. “While we cooperate with law enforcement, we will continue to keep you informed as we are able. Because this is an active investigation involving a juvenile, we cannot comment further at this time.”

People are also reading…

Anyone with questions or concerns about the investigation is asked to contact Napa County Detective Brian Rochester at (707) 253-4504.

”The Sheriff's Office and NVUSD will continue to work together on this effort and we will continue to keep you informed,” Mucetti wrote. “The safety of our students remains our top priority.”

Growing your own vegetables is a cost-effective way of ensuring you eat your five-a-day. However, it can be tricky to figure out what vegetables grow best in different seasons, especially fall and winter.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'It all fell on me': Russian mothers alone as draft exiles dads

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News