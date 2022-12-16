American Canyon High School teacher investigated on alleged sex incident

An American Canyon High School teacher is being investigated by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office for what school district officials said is “an alleged incident of a sexual nature with a juvenile.”

Napa Valley Unified School District Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti informed district staff and parents of the situation in a message sent Thursday evening. The teacher is on administrative leave. The alleged incident didn’t occur on a school campus or during school hours, she said.

No arrests have been made, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“We take the safety and care of our students and staff very seriously,” Mucetti said in her message. “While we cooperate with law enforcement, we will continue to keep you informed as we are able. Because this is an active investigation involving a juvenile, we cannot comment further at this time.”

Anyone with questions or concerns about the investigation is asked to contact Napa County Detective Brian Rochester at (707) 253-4504.

”The Sheriff's Office and NVUSD will continue to work together on this effort and we will continue to keep you informed,” Mucetti wrote. “The safety of our students remains our top priority.”

