American Canyon High School teacher investigated on alleged sex incident

An American Canyon High School teacher is being investigated by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office for what school district officials said is “an alleged incident of a sexual nature with a juvenile.”
Napa Valley Unified School District Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti informed district staff and parents of the situation in a message sent Thursday evening. The teacher is on administrative leave. The alleged incident didn’t occur on a school campus or during school hours, she said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
No arrests have been made, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
“We take the safety and care of our students and staff very seriously,” Mucetti said in her message. “While we cooperate with law enforcement, we will continue to keep you informed as we are able. Because this is an active investigation involving a juvenile, we cannot comment further at this time.”
Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.
A CHP captain on leave in Tennessee was found dead of a gunshot wound days after an arrest in the fatal shooting of her husband in Kentucky and her own arrest on suspicion of trespassing at his girlfriend's house.