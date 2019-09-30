American Canyon Police broke off a chase Friday afternoon when the suspect, driving a car that had no license plates, hit speeds of 100 mph in Vallejo, the department reported.
The chase was ended due to safety concerns, Police Chief Oscar Ortiz said in a statement.
The next day, an officer spotted the vehicle parked near an apartment in the 400 block of Tapestry Lane in American Canyon. Police began to tow the car for further investigation when two people exited the apartment, Ortiz said.
The male was recognized as the driver from the day before, Ortiz said. Police arrested Xavier DeMarco Walden 25, of American Canyon and booked him at the Napa County jail for a possible charge of reckless evading a peace officer.
He was released after posting $50,000 bond.