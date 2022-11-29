 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American Canyon man arrested on identity theft allegation

American Canyon Police is reaching out to possible victims of identity theft after the arrest of a city resident on Monday, the department announced.

Leroy Maestas, 40, was arrested shortly after noon in the 600 block of Danrose Drive on suspicion of felony identity theft, and various misdemeanor counts, according to a police news release. He was booked into the Napa County jail and released at about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

An officer detained Maestas after seeing a suspected methamphetamine pipe in his pocket and observing signs of drug intoxication, the police statement said. A search of Maestas’ nearby vehicle turned up 10 California identification cards and credit card information not belonging to him, as well as a device used to remove security sensors at stores, according to police.

In addition to the identity theft allegation, Maestas was jailed on misdemeanor counts of possessing burglary tools, brass knuckles and drug paraphernalia, police reported.

Identity theft is probably one of the most costly things that can happen to you, especially if you leave it unresolved for a while. Signing up for a credit monitoring service or identity theft protection insurance can help you stay protected should you fall victim to this. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.
