American Canyon man gets 22-year prison sentence in spousal abuse case

An American Canyon resident convicted on multiple domestic violence counts has been sentenced to 22 years and four months in state prison, the office of Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced.

Anthony Frazier, 41, received his sentence Friday in Napa County Superior Court from Judge Mark Boessenecker following his conviction after a seven-day jury trial in November for kidnapping, criminal threats and four counts of spousal injury.

The convictions stemmed from several incidents involving his spouse in 2018 that were not initially reported to law enforcement, Haley’s office said in a news release. On one occasion, Frazier strangled his spouse to the point of unconsciousness, according to the department.

The investigation was handled by American Canyon Police and the Napa Police Department, led by Detective Bill Hernandez.