 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Canyon man gets 22-year prison sentence in spousal abuse case

American Canyon man gets 22-year prison sentence in spousal abuse case

{{featured_button_text}}

An American Canyon resident convicted on multiple domestic violence counts has been sentenced to 22 years and four months in state prison, the office of Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced.

Anthony Frazier, 41, received his sentence Friday in Napa County Superior Court from Judge Mark Boessenecker following his conviction after a seven-day jury trial in November for kidnapping, criminal threats and four counts of spousal injury.

Domestic violence Frazier

Anthony Frazier 

The convictions stemmed from several incidents involving his spouse in 2018 that were not initially reported to law enforcement, Haley’s office said in a news release. On one occasion, Frazier strangled his spouse to the point of unconsciousness, according to the department.

The investigation was handled by American Canyon Police and the Napa Police Department, led by Detective Bill Hernandez.

“Survivors of crime are deserving of dignified service,” Deputy District Attorney Kecia Lind, who prosecuted the case against Frazier, said in the Friday statement. “The Napa County District Attorney’s Office worked carefully with this survivor to ensure she was surrounded by support, felt believed by the prosecution team and supported in her decisions in relation to this matter. I am proud of her and the team that made sure she could see this day of justice.”

At the time of the crimes, Frazier was on parole after serving a nine-year prison term for forcible rape and assault with a deadly weapon stemming from crimes against other women in Alameda County, the District Attorney’s Office reported.

Those who are in abusive relationship, or know someone who is, are asked to call 911 or call NEWS for assistance in domestic violence or sexual abuse services at 707-255-NEWS (6397).

If you, or someone you suspect is suffering abuse at home, look for these warning signs and follow these tips to provide support. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News