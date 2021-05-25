American Canyon Police: 2 arrested after vehicle chase

American Canyon Police arrested two suspects Tuesday afternoon after officers tried to pull over a car without license plates and the driver fled down Highway 29.

The incident, which began during the noon hour in the Walmart parking lot, triggered a pursuit, with the occupants ditching the vehicle in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood, Chief Oscar Ortiz reported.

Residents helped officers find the suspects who were hiding in bushes, Ortiz said.

The suspects were driving a car reported stolen from an Oakland car rental agency that was later used in a carjacking, Ortiz said.

Police booked Joseph McBee, 25, and Rechele Montano, 36, both of Alameda County, into the Napa County jail for possible charges of receiving stolen property and felony reckless driving, officials said.

McBee was wanted on a warrant involving explosives, Ortiz said. His bail was set at $340,000.