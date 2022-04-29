American Canyon police arrest man for vehicle theft after pursuit to Mare Island

American Canyon Police arrested a man early Friday morning on suspicion of stealing a car after pursuing that car from American Canyon Road to Mare Island in Vallejo.

Officers were first alerted that the stolen vehicle — a 2014 black Chevy Malibu sedan — was driving northbound into American Canyon on Flosden Road, near Corcoran Avenue in Vallejo. The police attempted to stop the vehicle on American Canyon Road near Safeway, but the driver didn’t stop, according to police.

The driver instead drove through the Safeway parking lot onto southbound Highway 29, and officers pursued the vehicle onto Highway 37. The driver exited onto Mare Island, and, near the southern end of Railroad Avenue, the driver got out of the vehicle and jumped a fence, police said.

Officers chased down the driver a short distance from the car and detained two passengers of the car. Johnathan Gingery, the driver, was booked into Napa County jail at 9:11 a.m. Friday morning on investigation of felony vehicle theft and officer evasion charges.

