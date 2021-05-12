American Canyon police arrest man found unconscious in a car

American Canyon police responded shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a motorist parked along American Canyon Road near Elliott Drive for the past hour and a half.
Officers discovered Andre Howard, 48, of Vallejo unconscious in the car, police said.
Police said they found suspected heroin in his lap. More heroin, a billy club bat and a loaded Glock semi-automatic pistol were also discovered in the vehicle, police said.
As a previously convicted felon, Howard is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition, police said.
Two hours later, after he had regained consciousness, Howard was booked into the Napa County jail on three felony and five misdemeanor drug and weapon allegations, including being under the influence of a controlled substance while armed.
Howard was released after posting a $50,000 bail bond.
