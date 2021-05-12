 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Canyon police arrest man found unconscious in a car

American Canyon police arrest man found unconscious in a car

{{featured_button_text}}

American Canyon police responded shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a motorist parked along American Canyon Road near Elliott Drive for the past hour and a half.

Officers discovered Andre Howard, 48, of Vallejo unconscious in the car, police said.

Police said they found suspected heroin in his lap. More heroin, a billy club bat and a loaded Glock semi-automatic pistol were also discovered in the vehicle, police said.

As a previously convicted felon, Howard is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition, police said.

Two hours later, after he had regained consciousness, Howard was booked into the Napa County jail on three felony and five misdemeanor drug and weapon allegations, including being under the influence of a controlled substance while armed.

Howard was released after posting a $50,000 bail bond.

Napa Valley College Director of Vocal Studies Dr. Christina Howell has come up with an innovative way for her Chorale students to keep singing during the pandemic.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gas analysts say don't worry, but drivers still do

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News