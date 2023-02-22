Law enforcement officers made an arrest in connection with the assault of a man who was eating in an American Canyon restaurant.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday. American Canyon Police officers responded to reports of a fight at in a restaurant in the 5000 block of Main Street. They found a man with significant head wounds, according to a department news release.

Officers learned the victim was eating in the restaurant when he was attacked and punched multiple times by another man. The suspect fled the scene after the attack.

The victim sustained major injuries and was treated at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center and later UC Davis Medical Center. Police determined the victim was targeted.

On Tuesday, the Napa Sheriff’s Investigations Division obtained a warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Joaquin Luna Cervantes. Sheriff's detectives served the warrant at Cervantes’ Napa home with the help of the Napa Special Investigations Bureau, the press release said.

Luna Cervantes was detained without incident and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony offenses related to the assault. He was being held on $500,000 bail as of Wednesday afternoon.

