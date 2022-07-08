 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American Canyon police arrest suspected jewelry thief following vehicle pursuit into Vallejo

American Canyon Police arrested a man Friday morning after a high-speed vehicle pursuit that went into Vallejo.

Officers initially responded to a report of jewelry theft — the suspect reportedly used a hammer to break a glass jewelry case — from the American Canyon Walmart at about 6:30 a.m. They attempted to stop the suspect, Martinez resident Desjuan Lateria, 34, in his vehicle, but Lateria fled toward Vallejo. 

The chase stopped when Lateria reportedly drifted into a pole, according to police. No serious injuries were reported as a result of the chase, and Lateria was booked into the Napa County jail on investigation of felony destruction of property, resisting arrest, reckless evasion of a police officer, evading an officer by driving against traffic and a few other related charges. 

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

