American Canyon police arrest suspected jewelry thief following vehicle pursuit into Vallejo

American Canyon Police arrested a man Friday morning after a high-speed vehicle pursuit that went into Vallejo.
Officers initially responded to a report of jewelry theft — the suspect reportedly used a hammer to break a glass jewelry case — from the American Canyon Walmart at about 6:30 a.m. They attempted to stop the suspect, Martinez resident Desjuan Lateria, 34, in his vehicle, but Lateria fled toward Vallejo.
The chase stopped when Lateria reportedly drifted into a pole, according to police. No serious injuries were reported as a result of the chase, and Lateria was booked into the Napa County jail on investigation of felony destruction of property, resisting arrest, reckless evasion of a police officer, evading an officer by driving against traffic and a few other related charges.
