American Canyon Police arrest two on investigation of firearm charges after report of gunshots

American Canyon Police officers arrested two Napa residents on investigation of felony firearm-related charges and outstanding warrants after responding to reports of gunshots Thursday night, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired in the area of Rio Del Mar and Carolyn Drive in American Canyon at about 9:50 p.m. No one was injured, but witnesses reported to police that they saw a dark brown Nissan Sedan leaving the area at high speeds. Officers located the vehicle in the 300 block of Rio Del Mar and attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a police press release.

Police detained two 18-year-old Napa residents: Alejandro Marquez, the driver of the vehicle, and Tito Rivera, the passenger. Officers found a .9mm semi-automatic handgun while searching Rivera, and found another semi-automatic handgun on the driver-side floorboard of the vehicle, the press release says.

Officers also learned that Marquez and Rivera had outstanding Napa County felony arrest warrants, that both were on active probation in Napa County, and that they’ve been documented as street gang members with local law enforcement. Both were booked into Napa County Jail at about 2:50 a.m., on investigation of felony firearm possession charges, among others.

The American Canyon Police Department and the Napa County Sheriff’s office are currently investigating the motive behind the shooting, the press release says.

