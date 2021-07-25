 Skip to main content
American Canyon police: Driver at large after pursuit and crash; two passengers arrested

American Canyon Police pursued a driver during a nighttime vehicle chase that resulted in a crash and the arrest of two passengers, the department reported.

At about 12:35 a.m. Sunday, American Canyon officers tried to stop a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe for crossing the double-yellow line on American Canyon Road, according to Sgt. Jeff Scott. Instead, the driver continued east at high speed, continuing the cross the center line before heading toward Interstate 80 and later to Cordelia with officers in pursuit, Scott said.

In Cordelia, the driver lost control of the Tahoe on Pittman Road and crashed into a ravine before fleeing on foot, according to Scott. Police did not pursue the motorist further but instead detained two people who still inside the vehicle, Scott said – 52-year-old Clifton Dickson of Vallejo and 31-year-old Alexandra Alena Baldwin of Walnut Creek. Both occupants were booked into the Napa County Jail on suspicion of receiving stolen property.

The Chevrolet had been reported stolen and was fitted with a license plate stolen from a similar Tahoe SUV, according to Scott.

The driver suspected in the chase and crash remained at large as of Sunday afternoon, Scott said. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Napa dispatch center at (707) 253-4451.

