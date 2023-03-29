The self-proclaimed “sovereign citizen” who was arrested after a vehicle pursuit on Sunday may face new charges after five guns – some of them “ghost guns” without serial numbers – were found at his home, according to American Canyon Police.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The firearms were recovered Wednesday morning from the home of 41-year-old Eddy Jerrelle Perez in Vallejo as American Canyon Police, joined by Napa County sheriff’s deputies, served a search warrant in the 100 block of Marquette Avenue, the department said in a news release.

Perez, who was arrested along with his mother after authorities said he led police on a chase from American Canyon to Richmond – remained in the Napa County jail late Wednesday on suspicion of evading police and resisting arrest.

The items found at Perez’s home during the warrant search included a gun that one of Perez’ relatives threw into the backyard while officers in an armored vehicle called the occupants out of the house, according to police. A bulletproof vest also was found at the home, police said.

Afterward, officers discovered a sixth gun, also without a serial number, on the Highway 29 roadside near Kimberly Drive, according to American Canyon Police. An occupant of Perez’s house told officers the gun was thrown from the window of a car during the vehicle pursuit on Sunday, the department said.

Perez is not allowed to possess guns because of pending charges in Solano and Kern counties, according to police.

Earlier, police said the vehicle chase began during a traffic stop on Highway 29 at Poco Way, where Perez told officers he was a “sovereign citizen” not subject to any government or its laws – and then sped away as officers tried to remove him from his Chevrolet Impala.

No firearm-related allegations appeared in Perez’s jail booking record as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, but new allegations included vehicle registration forgery and an illegal license-plate display – a count apparently related to a police allegation that his car included an unlawful plate “flipper” to hide the license number.

Perez’s 66-year-old mother Janet Perez also was arrested after the pursuit on a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and was released from the Napa jail later Sunday night.

Photos: Scenes from the mass shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville