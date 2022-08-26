 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American Canyon Police investigating reported robbery in Napa Valley Casino parking lot

American Canyon Police car logo
Register file photo

American Canyon Police are investigating a reported robbery at gunpoint of roughly $3,000 that happened early Friday morning in the Napa Valley Casino parking lot.

According to police, the robbery happened after a person who'd been inside the casino walked outside, into the parking lot, to count his money. He was then reportedly robbed at gunpoint by another man, who then drove off in a white Ford Fusion, police said.

The theft was reported at 1:42 a.m. Police are continuing to investigate.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

