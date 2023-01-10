American Canyon Police: Man arrested after threatening to burn down house with woman inside

American Canyon Police officers on Sunday arrested a 39-year-old resident after he held his girlfriend hostage in a local home and threatened to set it on fire, the department reported.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Shortly after 4 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Via Bellagio Drive after receiving a report of threats made at the home, American Canyon Police said in a news release. At the home, police learned that Aldwin Bulaun had his girlfriend locked with him in a back bedroom, was preventing her from leaving, and made a threat to burn down the house with her still inside, according to the department.

As the woman yelled for help, police were able to evacuate the home’s other occupants and negotiate with Bulaun to open the bedroom door, according to the police statement. Once Bulaun opened the door, officers were able to detain him.

Bulaun was booked into the Napa County jail on a felony allegation of resisting arrest and a misdemeanor count of false imprisonment. He remained booked Tuesday afternoon on $50,000 bail.

Photos: Scenes from around Napa Valley as storms continue to batter the area Storm Coverage 2 Storm Coverage 1 Storm Coverage 3 Storm Coverage 4 Storm Coverage 5 Storm Coverage 6 Storm Coverage 7 Storm Coverage 8 Storm Coverage 11 Storm Coverage 10 Storm 1 Storm 2 Storm 4 Storm 3 Storm 5 Storm 6 Napa Storm 1 Napa Storm 2 Napa Storm 3 Napa Storm 4 Napa Storm 5 Napa Storm 6 Napa Storm 9 Storm Storm Kennedy Park encampment Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm