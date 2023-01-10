 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

American Canyon Police: Man arrested after threatening to burn down house with woman inside

  • 0
American Canyon Police
Register file photo

American Canyon Police officers on Sunday arrested a 39-year-old resident after he held his girlfriend hostage in a local home and threatened to set it on fire, the department reported.

Shortly after 4 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Via Bellagio Drive after receiving a report of threats made at the home, American Canyon Police said in a news release. At the home, police learned that Aldwin Bulaun had his girlfriend locked with him in a back bedroom, was preventing her from leaving, and made a threat to burn down the house with her still inside, according to the department.

As the woman yelled for help, police were able to evacuate the home’s other occupants and negotiate with Bulaun to open the bedroom door, according to the police statement. Once Bulaun opened the door, officers were able to detain him.

Bulaun was booked into the Napa County jail on a felony allegation of resisting arrest and a misdemeanor count of false imprisonment. He remained booked Tuesday afternoon on $50,000 bail.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ivorian soldiers pardoned by Mali arrive home to heroes’ welcome

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News