American Canyon police pursuit ends with two arrests in Vallejo

An American Canyon Police Department vehicle pursuit that started just before midnight Thursday ended with the arrest of two Vallejo residents who previously evaded an American Canyon police pursuit last week, police say.

Shortly before midnight, ACPD officers identified a white Dodge Challenger that had previously escaped a police pursuit on California State Route 29, in American Canyon and near Vallejo city limits, and attempted to stop it, according to an ACPD press release.

In response to the traffic stop, the vehicle fled from the officers, and drove the wrong way onto State Route 37, the press release says. California Highway Patrol air operations then monitored the vehicle’s travel, and eventually directed ACPD and Vallejo Police Officers to the 100 block of Mayo Street in Vallejo.

The passengers fled from the Dodge Challenger on foot and were found at a residence on the 2000 block of Georgia Street in Vallejo. Derrick Lyles, 39, and Daja Fuimaono, 24, were arrested and booked into Napa County jail at 12:37 a.m. on Friday, according to the booking log.

Lyles was booked on investigation of two felony charges — recklessly evading a police officer and evading a police officer by driving the opposite way of traffic — and several misdemeanors.

Fuimaono was booked on investigation of a felony charge of conspiracy to commit an injurious act along with several misdemeanors.

Both were wanted out of Solano and Contra Costa counties for numerous felony and misdemeanor charges, according to the press release.