 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Canyon Police: Suspected drug house hit by home invaders

American Canyon Police: Suspected drug house hit by home invaders

{{featured_button_text}}
American Canyon Police car logo
Register file photo

Would-be home invaders struck a home that had been turned into a cannabis growing operation on Pelleria Drive at 2 a.m. Monday, American Canyon Police reported.

The intruders rammed the garage door and damaged windows, but fled before police arrived, said American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz.

Officers discovered that the entire residence on the east side of American Canyon had been converted into a cannabis growing operation, with several rooms equipped with lamps and special air systems, Ortiz said.

The occupant, Zhen Change Chen, 56, was arrested for possible charges of maintaining a drug house and the illegal cultivation of cannabis and the illegal possession of cannabis for sale. He was cited and released from the Napa County jail, Ortiz said.

Detectives with the Napa Special Investigations Bureau were brought in to further investigate the crime, Ortiz said.

The initial report said shots had been fired, but this turned out not to be the case, he said.

Napa locals have long wished for a new grocery store to replace this closed Safeway. In the meantime, soil from a former dry cleaner needs to be remediated. Take a look at the process.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sky is Gaza City lights up as Israeli jets continue airstrikes

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News