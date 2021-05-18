American Canyon Police: Suspected drug house hit by home invaders

Would-be home invaders struck a home that had been turned into a cannabis growing operation on Pelleria Drive at 2 a.m. Monday, American Canyon Police reported.

The intruders rammed the garage door and damaged windows, but fled before police arrived, said American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz.

Officers discovered that the entire residence on the east side of American Canyon had been converted into a cannabis growing operation, with several rooms equipped with lamps and special air systems, Ortiz said.

The occupant, Zhen Change Chen, 56, was arrested for possible charges of maintaining a drug house and the illegal cultivation of cannabis and the illegal possession of cannabis for sale. He was cited and released from the Napa County jail, Ortiz said.

Detectives with the Napa Special Investigations Bureau were brought in to further investigate the crime, Ortiz said.

The initial report said shots had been fired, but this turned out not to be the case, he said.