American Canyon Police: Suspected drug house hit by home invaders

Would-be home invaders struck a home that had been turned into a cannabis growing operation on Pelleria Drive at 2 a.m. Monday, American Canyon Police reported.
The intruders rammed the garage door and damaged windows, but fled before police arrived, said American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz.
Officers discovered that the entire residence on the east side of American Canyon had been converted into a cannabis growing operation, with several rooms equipped with lamps and special air systems, Ortiz said.
The occupant, Zhen Change Chen, 56, was arrested for possible charges of maintaining a drug house and the illegal cultivation of cannabis and the illegal possession of cannabis for sale. He was cited and released from the Napa County jail, Ortiz said.
Detectives with the Napa Special Investigations Bureau were brought in to further investigate the crime, Ortiz said.
The initial report said shots had been fired, but this turned out not to be the case, he said.
Napa locals have long wished for a new grocery store to replace this closed Safeway. In the meantime, soil from a former dry cleaner needs to be remediated. Take a look at the process.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Photos: Napa Valley Wine Train rolls again: pandemic closure is over.
Wine Train relaunches after COVID-19
The Wine Train relaunched service Monday morning, after a 14-month shut down due to COVID-19.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Wine Train relaunches after COVID-19
The Wine Train relaunched service Monday morning, after a 14-month shut down due to COVID-19.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Wine Train relaunches after COVID-19
The Wine Train relaunched service Monday morning, after a 14-month shut down due to COVID-19.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Wine Train relaunches after COVID-19
The Wine Train relaunched service Monday morning, after a 14-month shut down due to COVID-19. This woman and her family, from San Antonio, wore matching embroidered masks for the occasion.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Wine Train relaunches after COVID-19
The Wine Train relaunched service Monday morning, after a 14-month shut down due to COVID-19.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Wine Train relaunches after COVID-19
The Wine Train relaunched service Monday morning, after a 14-month shut down due to COVID-19.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Wine Train relaunches after COVID-19
A group of Wine Train customers pauses to take a photo before boarding on Monday morning. The train relaunched service after a 14-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Wine Train relaunches after COVID-19
Wine Train guests boarding on Monday morning. The train relaunched service after a 14-month shut down due to COVID-19.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Wine Train relaunches after COVID-19
The Wine Train relaunched service Monday morning, after a 14-month shut down due to COVID-19.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Wine Train relaunches after COVID-19
The Wine Train relaunched service Monday morning, after a 14-month shut down due to COVID-19.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Wine Train relaunches after COVID-19
The Wine Train relaunched service Monday morning, after a 14-month shut down due to COVID-19.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Wine Train relaunches after COVID-19
The Wine Train relaunched service Monday morning, after a 14-month shut down due to COVID-19.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Wine Train relaunches after COVID-19
The Wine Train relaunched service Monday morning, after a 14-month shut down due to COVID-19.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Lives of the Vines
A sign painted on a fence along the railroad tracks near Pope Street welcomes Napa Valley Wine Train passengers to St. Helena.
A newly refurbished Wine Train car
A newly refurbished Wine Train car.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa Valley Wine Train
The Napa Valley Wine Train passes Grgich Hills Estate.
Submitted photo
Napa Valley Wine Train
The Napa Valley Wine Train.
Submitted photo
Napa Valley Vine Trail
Part of the planned Yountville-to-St. Helena Vine Trail segment is to be in the Napa Valley Wine Train right-of-way. The county is seeking a $10 million grant to help build this part of the biking, walking and running trail. The photograph is from a trail route study by TrailPeople.
Barry Eberling
