American Canyon Police: Teens who led officers on chase drove SUV involved in San Francisco carjacking

Updated at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday – Two teenage boys were arrested Tuesday afternoon after leading American Canyon Police on a pursuit while driving a sport-utility vehicle that had been carjacked in San Francisco, according to the department.

At about 2:40 p.m., an American Canyon officer saw a 2015 Ford SUV heading south on Highway 29 near Napa Junction Road, and a check of the license plate revealed the vehicle was wanted by San Francisco Police in connection with a Jan. 3 carjacking in the city, American Canyon Police said in a news release.

The officer saw two people in the front seats who were wearing black ski masks, and tried to stop the Ford, according to police. Instead, the driver continued south on Highway 29 and a pursuit ensued, eventually continuing on several side streets west of the highway.

After the Ford entered northbound Elliott Drive near Crawford Way and Larkspur Street, an officer used a vehicle maneuver to disable the SUV, which crashed into a mailbox on Elliott Drive, according to police.

The Ford’s two occupants then fled west on foot, one on Larkspur and the other on Crawford, jumping over fences into backyards as they ran, according to police, who said the California Highway Patrol assisted the search from the air.

Police arrested two Vallejo residents, ages 15 and 16, who were booked into the Napa County juvenile detention center. American Canyon Police Chief Rick Greenberg said the department would not release their identities because both are minors.

The teens face felony allegations of evading police officers and vehicle theft, as well as a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. The investigation has been turned over to San Francisco Police.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office issued a Nixle alert shortly before 3:15 p.m. asking people to avoid the Elliott-Crawford intersection during the incident, then withdrew the alert 40 minutes later.