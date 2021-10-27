American Canyon Police: Three arrests after attempted vehicle burglary and pursuit

An attempted vehicle burglary outside an American Canyon hotel led to a police pursuit into Vallejo and the arrests of three teenagers early Wednesday morning, according to American Canyon Police.

At 2:30 a.m., officers were sent to the Fairfield Inn & Suites at 3800 Broadway (Highway 29) after reports of an attempt to steal the catalytic converter off a vehicle, according to police Chief Rick Greenberg. On arriving, police saw an Audi sedan speed away from the parking lot, and a check of its license plate revealed the car had been reported stolen in Alameda, Greenberg said.

After the Audi’s driver failed to yield to police, a pursuit ensued on southbound 29 into Vallejo and continued until the car crashed on the on-ramp to westbound Highway 37, according to Greenberg. Officers, assisted by Vallejo Police and a California Highway Patrol helicopter, found three occupants hiding in thick brush and detained them, Greenberg said.

One of the suspects, 19-year-old Karina Jaqueline Melara-Barajas of Berkeley, was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of burglary, vandalism, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy to commit a crime. She was released at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to jail booking records.