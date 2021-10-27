American Canyon Police: Three arrests after attempted vehicle burglary and pursuit

An attempted vehicle burglary outside an American Canyon hotel led to a police pursuit into Vallejo and the arrests of three teenagers early Wednesday morning, according to American Canyon Police.
At 2:30 a.m., officers were sent to the Fairfield Inn & Suites at 3800 Broadway (Highway 29) after reports of an attempt to steal the catalytic converter off a vehicle, according to police Chief Rick Greenberg. On arriving, police saw an Audi sedan speed away from the parking lot, and a check of its license plate revealed the car had been reported stolen in Alameda, Greenberg said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
After the Audi’s driver failed to yield to police, a pursuit ensued on southbound 29 into Vallejo and continued until the car crashed on the on-ramp to westbound Highway 37, according to Greenberg. Officers, assisted by Vallejo Police and a California Highway Patrol helicopter, found three occupants hiding in thick brush and detained them, Greenberg said.
One of the suspects, 19-year-old Karina Jaqueline Melara-Barajas of Berkeley, was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of burglary, vandalism, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy to commit a crime. She was released at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to jail booking records.
The other two suspects, 16- and 15-year-old males from Alameda County, were released to parents, according to Greenberg, who said American Canyon Police will pursue felony allegations against the teens of evading officers.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
A reported theft from the Sunglass Hut outlet led to a pursuit and the arrest of three suspects in Richmond, according to Napa Police.
A Menlo Park man was arrested after stolen credit cards were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop, according to the sheriff's office.
The Napa man arrested in connection with the incident was known to the home's residents, according to the sheriff's office.
A traffic stop just outside Napa ended with a Fairfield man’s arrest on suspicion of felony drug possession for sale, according to the Napa Co…
Liquor was stolen from two Napa stores before the suspects were arrested at a third shop in American Canyon, police reported.