 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

American Canyon teacher arrested on suspicion of sex act with minor

  • 0

An American Canyon High School teacher who was recently placed on leave has been arrested on a felony sexual allegation involving a minor, according to a Napa school district announcement and jail records.

Derrick Allen Holland, 45, was arrested by Napa County sheriff’s deputies at 4:42 p.m. Friday at his Suisun City home, according to Sgt. Frank Walsh. The Napa Valley Unified School District had announced Holland’s arrest earlier, in an email sent to district families.

Holland was booked into the Napa County jail on one count of lewd and lascivious behavior with a minor younger than 15. He was released on $50,000 bail shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, according to jail records.

People are also reading…

A NVUSD message Friday to families in the district said the alleged incident involving Holland did not take place on a district campus or during school hours.

An earlier statement Thursday from the district, which did not name Holland, said a teacher at American Canyon High had been placed on administrative leave for “an alleged incident of a sexual nature with a juvenile.”

NVUSD, in its Friday update, declined to comment further on the case, citing the continuing investigation.

A LinkedIn page in Holland’s name listed him as having taught in the Napa school district since the 2006-07 year, after teaching stints in the Benicia and Fairfield-Suisun school systems. He also served as an assistant track and field coach at Napa High earlier in his NVUSD tenure, according to past Napa Valley Register coverage from 2009 to 2012.

The December holiday travel rush is back on this year with the busiest and most expensive day expected on Saturday, December 17, according to travel expert and head of Global Public Relations for Expedia/Vrbo/Hotels.com Melanie Fish. The second busiest and most expensive day to fly is expected Thursday, December 22, ahead of Christmas, she added. Fish recently spoke with The Associated Press to discuss best tips and tricks ahead of the holiday season.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Morocco fans dream of World Cup third place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News