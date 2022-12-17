American Canyon teacher arrested on suspicion of sex act with minor

An American Canyon High School teacher who was recently placed on leave has been arrested on a felony sexual allegation involving a minor, according to a Napa school district announcement and jail records.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Derrick Allen Holland, 45, was arrested by Napa County sheriff’s deputies at 4:42 p.m. Friday at his Suisun City home, according to Sgt. Frank Walsh. The Napa Valley Unified School District had announced Holland’s arrest earlier, in an email sent to district families.

Holland was booked into the Napa County jail on one count of lewd and lascivious behavior with a minor younger than 15. He was released on $50,000 bail shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, according to jail records.

A NVUSD message Friday to families in the district said the alleged incident involving Holland did not take place on a district campus or during school hours.

An earlier statement Thursday from the district, which did not name Holland, said a teacher at American Canyon High had been placed on administrative leave for “an alleged incident of a sexual nature with a juvenile.”

NVUSD, in its Friday update, declined to comment further on the case, citing the continuing investigation.

A LinkedIn page in Holland’s name listed him as having taught in the Napa school district since the 2006-07 year, after teaching stints in the Benicia and Fairfield-Suisun school systems. He also served as an assistant track and field coach at Napa High earlier in his NVUSD tenure, according to past Napa Valley Register coverage from 2009 to 2012.

2022 in review: The year in photos