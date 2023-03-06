An American Canyon High School teacher was arrested on campus Thursday after hours in connection with felony counts of kidnapping and sexual battery in Dixon.

Stephen Michael Pult-Vega, 52, was later booked into the Solano County jail.

According to a notice from the Napa Valley Unified School District, Pult-Vega has since been placed on administrative leave.

"We take the safety and care of our students very seriously. While we cooperate with law enforcement, we will continue to provide you with as much information as we can as soon as we can," read the district's message to the American Canyon High School community. "Safety remains our top priority. Anyone with questions or concerns about the investigation is asked is asked to contact Dixon Police directly."

A Dixon Police official confirmed the arrest Friday, saying the alleged incident reportedly occurred at a Dixon motel and has no other Dixon link. Though no details were released, the official emphasized that there is no ongoing threat to anyone in or around Dixon.

The only connection to American Canyon High is the suspect's employment there, the official added, and no students, minors or other staff are involved.

Pult-Vega was a fine arts instructor at the school, teaching art and digital photography, according to a 2013 story in the American Canyon Eagle, a former sister publication to the Napa Valley Register.

The matter remains under investigation.