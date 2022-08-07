Arrests follow weekend car, bike thefts in Napa, police say

Three people were arrested in connection with separate thefts during the weekend that involved two cars and a bicycle, Napa Police reported.

Saturday afternoon, 25-year-old Julio Cesar Gomez and 24-year-old Idalia Hernandez were detained after the reported thefts of two cars about an hour apart near York and F streets, according to Sgt. Tommy Keener.

The first vehicle was reported stolen at about 2:40 p.m. and was found 25 minutes later, unoccupied, outside the Lucky supermarket at 2355 California Blvd., Keener said.

Then, at 3:38 p.m., an officer saw Gomez and Hernandez in a second vehicle near the York and F intersection, according to Keener. Gomez reversed the car away from police for a short distance before running from the vehicle, but was detained after a brief pursuit, Keener said. Hernandez also was detained at the scene.

Gomez, who had no listed address, and Hernandez, a San Rafael resident, were booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of larceny and criminal conspiracy. In addition, Gomez was booked on suspicion of felony vehicle theft, as well as on auto theft warrants from Sonoma and Marin counties, according to Keener.

Gomez continued to be held in the jail Sunday afternoon, while Hernandez was released Sunday morning, according to booking records.

Earlier, someone used bolt cutters to steal a bike valued at $3,000 from outside the Ranch Market at 4215 Solano Ave. on Friday, Keener said. At 2:25 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested 29-year-old Jose Negrete of Napa in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue and recovered the stolen bike, according to Keener.

Negrete was booked into the Napa jail on suspicion of felony grand theft before being released Saturday evening, jail records show.