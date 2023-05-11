Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to Napa and St. Helena residents after the arrest Thursday morning of man suspected of stealing more than $30,000 worth of merchandise over two months.

Graham Gregory Barlow, a 37-year-old Napan, was detained at 9:27 a.m. in the 1100 block of Legion Avenue in Napa, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford. Barlow was booked into the Napa County jail on $100,000 bail for allegations of grand theft, burglary and receiving stolen property, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The arrest was connected to various thefts from homes and businesses mainly in Napa and St. Helena since early March, according to Wofford, who said that power tools made up much of the stolen merchandise. Investigators from St. Helena Police assisted the sheriff’s office in the probe, he said.

Some of the items had been returned to their owners by Thursday afternoon, according to Wofford, but anyone seeking to reclaim stolen property in connection to the case is asked to contact sheriff’s Detective Jose Pinedo at 707-253-4591.

