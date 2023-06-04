Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

A Napa driver was arrested on a felony firearm allegation after he was stopped for suspected drunken driving Saturday morning, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At 5:20 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy saw a Chevrolet Tahoe stopped at a green light on northbound Highway 29 and Jameson Canyon Road, according to Sgt. Matt McCumber. On approaching the SUV, the deputy could see the driver and passenger asleep, along with alcoholic beverages visible inside, McCumber said.

The deputy knocked on the Tahoe’s window twice before the driver, identified as 20-year-old Saul Eusebio, woke up, according to McCumber. After the deputy identified himself, Eusebio allowed his SUV to roll forward despite being told to pull over, but the vehicle finally stopped at the junction of Highways 29 and 221, McCumber said, adding the incident was not considered to be a pursuit.

Eusebio was detained after his vehicle stopped, and a loaded gun was then found in the Chevrolet, according to McCumber.

Eusebio was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony firearm possession, evading a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence, driving without a license and violating his probation.

A passenger in the Tahoe, a 20-year-old Napa man, also was arrested and jailed for a suspected probation violation.

