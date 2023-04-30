An attempted break-in at a house near Calistoga ended with an arrest early Sunday morning, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies responded to a residential alarm in the 3900 block of Highway 29 shortly before 12:22 a.m., and found a man in the driveway of home holding a pry bar, according to Sgt. Matt McCumber. The deputies found pry marks on the doors of two homes on the property, and one of the doors had been forced open, McCumber said.

The man in the driveway, identified as 35-year-old Douglas Russell Pack of San Rafael, was found with several pieces of mail addressed to the home whose door had been pried open, according to McCumber.

Pack was detained and booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of felony burglary, larceny and vandalism.

