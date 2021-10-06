Authorities: Man arrested after pound of meth found during traffic stop in north Napa

A traffic stop Tuesday night just outside Napa ended with a Fairfield man’s arrest on suspicion of felony drug possession for sale, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle at 11:40 p.m. on Trancas Street just west of the Silverado Trail, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford. During an evaluation to check whether the driver was under the influence, the deputy found syringes and suspected methamphetamine on the man, identified as 54-year-old Louis Ignazio Latini, Wofford said.

A search of the vehicle then turned up about a pound of suspected meth, as well as a digital scale and plastic bags commonly used to package drugs, according to Wofford.

Latini was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of possessing and transporting a controlled substance with intent to sell, as well as a misdemeanor DUI count. He was released shortly after 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.