 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities: Man arrested after pound of meth found during traffic stop in north Napa

Authorities: Man arrested after pound of meth found during traffic stop in north Napa

{{featured_button_text}}

A traffic stop Tuesday night just outside Napa ended with a Fairfield man’s arrest on suspicion of felony drug possession for sale, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle at 11:40 p.m. on Trancas Street just west of the Silverado Trail, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford. During an evaluation to check whether the driver was under the influence, the deputy found syringes and suspected methamphetamine on the man, identified as 54-year-old Louis Ignazio Latini, Wofford said.

A search of the vehicle then turned up about a pound of suspected meth, as well as a digital scale and plastic bags commonly used to package drugs, according to Wofford.

Latini was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of possessing and transporting a controlled substance with intent to sell, as well as a misdemeanor DUI count. He was released shortly after 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Methamphetamine overdose deaths in the United States are on the rise. According to UPI, the deaths have increased nearly 30% from 2011 to 2018. The highest number of overdose deaths was seen among American Indian and Alaska Native communities. Non-Hispanic Whites had the second-highest number of overdose deaths. Methamphetamine is a highly addictive drug that can be snorted, smoked, injected, or swallowed.

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Napa church thrift shop reopens after pandemic hiatus. Take a look inside.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News