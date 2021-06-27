 Skip to main content
Authorities: Man arrested after rape attempt reported at Napa-area home

The Napa County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a 47-year-old man after a reported rape attempt at a woman's home Saturday night.

Deputies were called at 10:45 p.m. to the 2100 block of Monticello Road, where the female resident said a male acquaintance entered holding a knife and made sexual comments to her, according to Sgt. Dave Quigley. Fearing the man intended to rape her, the woman escaped the home and fled the property, Quigley said.

After deputies learned of the attacker's whereabouts, they went to the home of Horacio Castillo-Diaz in the 2100 block of Soscol Avenue in Napa and arrested him there at 2:10 a.m. Sunday, according to Quigley.

No knife was found on Castillo-Diaz when he was detained, and it is believed the suspect dropped the weapon after the attempted assault, Quigley said.

Castillo-Diaz was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of attempted rape, false imprisonment, burglary, and making a criminal threat. He was being held Sunday morning on $250,000 bail.

