Authorities: Man arrested after reckless driving incident in Napa

A Napa man was arrested Saturday night after a reckless driving incident in the southwest portion of the city, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Local law enforcement agencies were notified around 6 p.m. to be on the lookout for a person in a red pickup truck who was driving recklessly and doing doughnuts near Golden Gate Drive and Foster Road, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Frank Walsh.

About an hour later, a deputy saw a pickup near Golden Gate and Foster matching the description and tried to approach the vehicle, but the driver fled at high speed, Walsh said. During the resulting pursuit, the truck driver went back and forth down Golden Gate Drive, doing more doughnuts, according to Walsh.

Law enforcement officers used a blocking maneuver to stop the pickup west of Stanly Lane, but the driver ignored various commands from officers and barricaded himself in the truck, Walsh said. Finally, a deputy used a less-lethal 40mm round to break out the pickup’s rear window, and the driver was detained at 7:54 p.m. with aid from an American Canyon Police patrol dog, according to Walsh.

The driver, identified as 47-year-old Alfonso Corro Rojas, was treated at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center before he was booked into the Napa County jail, Walsh said.

Corro Rojas was being held Sunday afternoon on suspicion of driving the wrong way while evading peace officers, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, and violating his probation.