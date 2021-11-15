Authorities: Man arrested after reported home burglary, car theft and crash in Angwin

A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with a reported home break-in Sunday morning in Angwin and the theft of a car that later crashed nearby, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officers were sent to a home in the 500 block of Linda Falls Terrace after a Buick Enclave was reported stolen, according to Sgt. Mike Milat, who said sheriff’s deputies initially were called to the home to assist with a burglary investigation.

The report followed a call to the California Highway Patrol at about 3 a.m. about a car crash on a nearby road near Angwin, although officers were unable to find the wreck, according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for the CHP Napa bureau.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

The Angwin resident reported confronting an intruder earlier in the morning after the man had taken items from the home including car keys, credit cards, and pepper spray, Milat said.

The suspect had taken the car from the home and driven a short distance before crashing and running away on foot, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford.

Shortly before 9 a.m., deputies learned of a burglary at another home on Linda Falls Terrace, surrounded the home, and urged anyone inside to come out, Wofford said. The suspect, identified as Chase Anthony Sinai, emerged and was detained by deputies.

Sinai, who had no listed address, was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of felony burglary and vehicle theft, and misdemeanor vandalism, as well as a probation violation.

This story has been modified since the original posting to clarify the CHP's involvement in the investigation.