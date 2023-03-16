A Napa man’s brief attempt to flee a sheriff’s deputy – first on dry land and then by water – ended in his arrest after half an hour, authorities said.

Scott Allen Lesher, 43, was detained Tuesday evening after running from a Napa County sheriff’s deputy on Hartle Court and then riding a kayak south on the river nearby, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. He was booked into the Napa County jail on two felony warrant counts along with a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

The deputy first contacted Lesher at about 6 p.m. in the 300 block of Hartle Court, and a foot pursuit ensued, Wofford said Thursday. Lesher ran toward Tulocay Creek jumped into the water, and eventually found and entered a kayak, according to Wofford.

Deputies deployed a boat during the search, and at about 6:30 p.m. found and detained Lesher in the 100 block of Riverside Drive – several hundred yards south of the Maxwell Bridge, Wofford said.

Due to the high river level and rainfall in the midst of a Bay Area storm, medical personnel tended to Lesher before his arrest, according to Wofford.

It was not immediately clear how Lesher obtained a kayak, Wofford added. While Lesher was booked into the Napa jail on three allegations, there was no theft charge listed in the jail’s online log.