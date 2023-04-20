A Napa middle school was briefly locked down Thursday afternoon after a report of shots fired east of the campus, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, which arrested a 51-year-old man on firearm-related allegations.

Sheriff’s deputies detained Jesus Torres Avina at 3:15 p.m. in a vineyard off Coombsville Road and First Avenue, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford. A shotgun, a spent shell and shell casings were found in the area where witnesses pointed out Torres Avina’s presence to deputies and Napa Police officers, Wofford said Thursday night.

The incident led Silverado Middle School to lock down its campus on Coombsville Road west of the vineyard until after the arrest, according to Wofford.

The lockdown began at 3:19 p.m. but was lifted after only five minutes when school officials received an all-clear from Napa Police, assistant principal James Dennis said in a message sent to school parents and caregivers.

The sheriff’s office was continuing to investigate the incident, but Wofford said no witnesses had reported seeing the suspect fire his gun at any person or structure. No injuries or building damage was reported.

Torres Avina was booked into the Napa County jail, where he was being held Friday afternoon on felony allegations of discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, negligently discharging a gun, and possessing a short-barrel or sawed-off shotgun. He also faces potential misdemeanor counts of discharging a gun within 100 feet of a roadway and public intoxication.

