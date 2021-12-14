Authorities: Man arrested after stabbing of woman in Napa, claims self-defense

A domestic dispute late Sunday night culminated with a woman’s stabbing and a Napa man’s arrest on suspicion of assault, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Garrick Frederick Uhlich, 49, was detained after a disturbance at a woman’s home in the 2000 block of Imola Avenue, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford. He was booked into the Napa County jail, where he was being held Tuesday on suspicion of felony assault, domestic violence and violating his parole.

Deputies were called to the home at about 11:21 p.m. Sunday after a reported disturbance, and a deputy who knocked on the door encountered a woman with a stab wound on her right leg, and blood on her leg and hand, Wofford said.

The woman told the deputy that Uhlich had been stalking her and was waiting outside her door as she returned home, according to Wofford. When she entered, Uhlich pushed the door open and then repeatedly pushed her to the floor, at which point she reached for a pocketknife she kept in the home, Wofford said.

According to the woman, Uhlich grabbed the knife, opened the blade, and brandished the weapon while yelling at her, according to Wofford. A struggle on the floor ensued, during which the woman said Uhlich stabbed her before running out of the home, Wofford said.

When sheriff’s deputies later met Uhlich outside the home, he described the incident as self-defense, saying the woman began repeatedly slashing at him with the knife during an argument before he tried to wrest away the blade, according to Wofford.

Both the woman and Uhlich were taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, after which Uhlich was detained and jailed, according to Wofford, who said the two were not a couple and did not live together.