Authorities: Man arrested after trying to take patrol car at Napa shopping center

A Napa County sheriff’s deputy arrested an intoxicated man Friday afternoon after an incident at a north Napa shopping center, according to the agency.

At about 3:38 p.m., the deputy was called to the Target store at Bel Aire Plaza off Trancas Street after reports of a suspicious man drinking alcohol outside the building and harassing customers, sheriff’s Sgt. David Quigley said in an email.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The deputy contacted 26-year-old Brandon Matthew Meeks of Redding, who appeared heavily intoxicated and was making suicidal statements before he made a statement about stealing the deputy’s marked patrol vehicle, according to Quigley. When Meeks moved toward the vehicle’s driver-side door, the deputy detained him after a brief struggle, Quigley said.

Meeks was initially taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center before being booked into the Napa County jail, where he was held on suspicion of resisting arrest, attempting to take a law enforcement vehicle, and public intoxication.